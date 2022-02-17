cps

CPS Chicago: Parent feedback sought on Chicago Public Schools calendar; year could start earlier

CPS schools would start before Labor Day in each option
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Parent feedback sought on CPS calendar; year could start earlier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools wants feedback from parents about some proposed changes to next year's school start date.

Both options have class resuming before Labor Day.

That's a big change for the state's largest school district.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez joined ABC7 Chicago live Thursday morning to talk about the proposals.

"These options both aim to start the year earlier, consolidate report card pick up, and continue to offer important staff professional development and collaboration time for our faculty and staff," Martinez said. "We look forward to hearing from our families on these two calendar options."

Parent surveys on the proposed calendar changes are due by 5 p.m. Friday at this link.

The district will also leverage existing parent and principal meetings to gain more in-depth feedback on the proposed calendars, the district said.

The recommendation will be presented to the Board of Education March 23.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools officially renames Lakeview school after Harriet Tubman

Nearly 200 principals participated in surveys and focus groups to inform the design of the two calendar options:

Calendar Option 1: This calendar largely mirrors what is being used in CPS this school year. Highlights include:

- A school start date of Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and an end date of Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Students complete their first semester after Winter Break in January 2023 (same schedule as our current school year)

- A more equal distribution of days and weeks across the four academic quarters

Calendar Option 2: This calendar aligns more closely with the academic calendars of suburban school districts and local colleges and universities. Highlights include:

- A school start date of Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 and an end date of Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Students complete their first semester prior to Winter Break on Friday, Dec. 22, 2022
- A less even distribution of instructional days and weeks across the four quarters of the school year, due to the completion of first semester prior to Winter Break
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolooplabor daycalendarschoolschicago public schoolscps
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CPS
Ex-CPS admins charged in additional fraud at N. Side school: feds
CPS renames Lakeview school after Harriet Tubman
School mask policies in chaos after ruling, parents plan protests
Suburban parents lash out at school boards still requiring masks
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain, ice, snow | Live radar
Accused child killer walks free; state loses 'slam dunk' case
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
IL reports 2,538 new COVID cases, 73 deaths
Chicago mom speaks out after hair discrimination bill passes
Ex-CPS admins charged in additional fraud at N. Side school: feds
Woman dragged by cops at Brickyard Mall to receive $1.67M settlement
Show More
Biden believes Russia will go forward with Ukraine invasion
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
CDC hints at better times ahead, possible change to mask guidance
Missing woman found dead in Lindenhurst after boyfriend dies in crash
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert: Afternoon snow, heaviest south
More TOP STORIES News