CPS Chicago: Parent feedback sought on Chicago Public Schools calendar; year could start earlier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools wants feedback from parents about some proposed changes to next year's school start date.Both options have class resuming before Labor Day.That's a big change for the state's largest school district.CPS CEO Pedro Martinez joined ABC7 Chicago live Thursday morning to talk about the proposals."These options both aim to start the year earlier, consolidate report card pick up, and continue to offer important staff professional development and collaboration time for our faculty and staff," Martinez said. "We look forward to hearing from our families on these two calendar options."Parent surveys on the proposed calendar changes are due by 5 p.m. Friday atThe district will also leverage existing parent and principal meetings to gain more in-depth feedback on the proposed calendars, the district said.The recommendation will be presented to the Board of Education March 23.Nearly 200 principals participated in surveys and focus groups to inform the design of the two calendar options:: This calendar largely mirrors what is being used in CPS this school year. Highlights include:- A school start date of Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and an end date of Wednesday, June 14, 2023- Students complete their first semester after Winter Break in January 2023 (same schedule as our current school year)- A more equal distribution of days and weeks across the four academic quarters: This calendar aligns more closely with the academic calendars of suburban school districts and local colleges and universities. Highlights include:- A school start date of Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 and an end date of Wednesday, June 7, 2023- Students complete their first semester prior to Winter Break on Friday, Dec. 22, 2022- A less even distribution of instructional days and weeks across the four quarters of the school year, due to the completion of first semester prior to Winter Break