Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson discusses CPS back-to-school framework

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing schools to re-think the upcoming school year.

Last week, Chicago Public Schools unveiled a preliminary framework for classes that resume in September.

Eleventh and 12th grade would be entirely remote.

CPS, mayor release hybrid learning framework for possible Chicago school reopenings in fall

For students through the 10th grade, it will be a hybrid of two days in school, two days at-home with digital assignments and virtual instruction on Wednesdays.

The district is holding virtual meetings about the plan.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall amid rising youth COVID-19 cases

CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about the plan.

When asked about potential pushback from the Chicago Teachers Union, Jackson said, "I think all of us think it is important to see our kids back in school. I think CTU and CPS share that desire and we both share the same desire that as long as the public health situation can safely support in-person learning, we believe that the hybrid model will best meet the needs of our students and families."

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, Jackson said everyone in that pod of no more than 15 students and their teachers will be quarantined at home.

Click here to read the full CPS preliminary reopening framework

Students will have the option to opt-out of in-person instruction, CPS said. Staff with medical or caretaking needs will have their leave of absence or accommodation requests assessed in late July.

Families, students and staff can submit feedback through July 31. Click here to take the CPS survey.

CPS will also hold five meetings (three in English, two in Spanish). You must register in advance to participate.

  • Monday, July 27, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; English; register at cpsreopeningconversation1.eventbrite.com


  • Tuesday, July 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Spanish; register at cpsreopeningconversation2.eventbrite.com


  • Wednesday, July 29, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Spanish; register at cpsreopeningconversation3.eventbrite.com


  • Thursday, July 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; English; register at cpsreopeningconversation4.eventbrite.com


  • Friday, July 31, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; English; register at cpsreopeningconversation5.eventbrite.com
