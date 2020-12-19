CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Chicago Public Schools needed computers and tablets.
RELATED: Better Government Association, Chalkbeat Chicago investigate cost of CPS remote learning purchases
After a recommendation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot the district bought used laptops and iPads from one of her donors under a $1.6 million no-bid deal, the Better Government Association reported. But some did not work for remote learning.
CPS officials said they bought the used computers in April to meet an "urgent need" as schools scrambled to get devices to students and the district's traditional vendors faced backlogs.
Yet more than a third are still sitting in a district warehouse as backups, a Chalkbeat/Better Government Association investigation has found.
BGA sheds light on CPS $1.6M no-bid deal to buy remote learning laptops, iPads
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More