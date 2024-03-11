2 pedestrians killed in Crest Hill hit-and-run crash: police

Crest Hill police are asking for more information from the public after 2 pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Plainfield Road.

CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south suburbs Saturday night, Crest Hill police said.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to the 2100-block of Plainfield Road after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, law enforcement officials said.

Officers found two people with severe injuries in the roadway, police said. They later died.

The vehicle involved had driven away.

Plainfield Road was closed from Fern Street to Sweetbriar Avenue for several hours, while Illinois State Police and others investigated.

Crest Hill police are reviewing nearby businesses' surveillance video, canvassing the area and sorting through crash debris to identify the vehicle.

They believe the vehicle involved was a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, missing at least four silver rectangle grill pieces and at least one fog light.

The Will County Coroner's Office identified the people killed as Laurie K. Cooper, 53, of Plainfield and Danny L. Cooper, 68, of Plainfield.

They were pronounced deceased at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

Autopsies were performed Sunday. Their final cause and manner of death will be determined later, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crest Hill investigator Joel Steen at 815-741-5111 or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.