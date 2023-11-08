A Crete high school lockdown was lifted after an investigation into a possible weapon on campus at 1515 West Exchange Street.

Crete-Monee High School lockdown lifted after investigation into possible weapon: district

CRETE, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban high school went on lockdown to investigate a possible weapon on campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Crete-Monee High School posted on its website at 12:38 p.m. that officials were investigating the possibility of a weapon inside a building. That note was removed around 1:45 p.m.

Crete-Monee School District 201-U released a statement just before 2 p.m., saying the rumor was unfounded and the school, located at 1515 West Exchange Street, went into a "red lockdown" out of an abundance of caution.

The lockdown has been lifted and police will remain on the scene, the district said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where a large group is gathered outside. Police officers were seen talking to the crowd.

The Crete Fire Department also responded to the school, and said they did not take anyone to local hospitals.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.