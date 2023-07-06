19-year-old woman killed, 2 teens hurt in Crown Point crash witnesses say was caused by tailgating

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Northwest Indiana which witnesses said was caused by tailgating.

The crash happened Tuesday in the 7000-block of East 117th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police a Subaru SUV traveling east was tailgating a Jeep. It tried to pass the Jeep, and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, where it collided head-on with a Kia driving west.

The Kia's driver, 19-year-old Grace Norris, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were also two 13-year-old passengers from Lowell in the car. One was taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment by helicopter, while the other was eventually transported by ambulance, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

The driver of the Subaru is a 44-year-old woman from Crown Point. No further information was available and there is no word on any possible charges against the driver.