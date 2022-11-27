At least 1 killed in Crown Point wrong-way I-65 crash in Indiana, state police say

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, Illinois State Police say

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- At least one person was killed in a wrong-way crash in Crown Point Indiana.

Indiana State police say the crash happened on I-65 southbound around noon and that several vehicles were involved.

Traffic in the area was shut down for hours as police investigated.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released. Police did not say if anyone else was injured.