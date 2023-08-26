Here's how you can protect yourself from online scams.

How to protect yourself from online scams after Americans lose more than $10B in 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick online scams tip.

According FBI and Federal Trade Commission data analyzed by security experts at Social Catfish, online scammers stole $10.3 billion from consumers in 2022. That's a 49% increase from 2021.

Teens saw the largest increase in money lost. In 2021 to 2022, teens had the largest increase in money lost to online scams at a whopping 107%.

The study also said America is the most scammed country in the world.

And, Illinois makes the top ten most-scammed states. The top ten-most scammed states are California, Florida, New York, Texas, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Alabama and Arizona.

Only 4.2% of stolen funds are recovered. Only $433 million was recovered by the FBI IC3 Recovery Asset team of the total $10.3 billion lost.

So, how can you protect yourself from online scams?

The golden rule is to never give money or personal information to someone you haven't met in person.

You should only interact with trusted, verified businesses when online shopping.

Watch out for "romance scams" and red flags, like poor grammar, and potential dates refusing to video chat.

And, always beware of anyone asking for payment in gift cards or crypto. Crypto scams are to blame for 25% of money lost, according to Social Catfish.

Finally, don't invest in anything without doing thorough research and contacting a financial advisor.