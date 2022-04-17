Crystal Lake banquet hall fire under investigation

CRYSTAL LAKE. Ill. (WLS) -- Crystal Lake firefighters are working to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a banquet hall early Saturday morning.The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at the D'Andrea Banquets and Conference Center in the north suburbs.At first, firefighters couldn't get into the building because it appeared the roof was going to collapse.The building did not have a sprinkler system.Officials said no one was hurt.