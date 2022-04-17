building fire

Crystal Lake banquet hall fire under investigation

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Crystal Lake banquet hall fire under investigation

CRYSTAL LAKE. Ill. (WLS) -- Crystal Lake firefighters are working to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a banquet hall early Saturday morning.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at the D'Andrea Banquets and Conference Center in the north suburbs.

At first, firefighters couldn't get into the building because it appeared the roof was going to collapse.

ALSO SEE: Fire at historic Englewood church reignites, Easter services moved after building destroyed

The building did not have a sprinkler system.

Officials said no one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakebuilding firefire
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Fire at historic Englewood church reignites; cause determined
2 fires leave 1 dead, 3 hospitalized, including police officers
Massive fire tears through Home Depot in California
2 hurt, 1 critically, after South Side apartment fire
TOP STORIES
1 of 2 women found dead in Chicago River ID'd
Chicago Pedway businesses struggle to survive underground
Lucky Charms cereal complaints prompt investigation by FDA
Dolphin dies after beachgoers allegedly tried to swim with, ride it
CPD officer injured after struck by vehicle in South Loop
Holy Name Cathedral holds Easter Vigil Mass
Fire at historic Englewood church reignites; cause determined
Show More
Carjackings reported in Austin on the West Side, police warn
Police questioning teen son after woman found dead in duffel bag
No evidence gun buybacks reduce violence, experts say
Chicago Weather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds Easter Sunday
Bald eagle sick with bird flu euthanized in Wisconsin
More TOP STORIES News