CTA

Chicago, federal officials announce CTA bypass completion, start of work between Belmont, Addison

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Lightfoot gives latest on CTA advances

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and federal officials gathered on a snowy Monday morning in Lakeview to announce the completion of the CTA Red-Purple Bypass and the start of work to reconstruct 100-year-old tracks north of the Belmont station.

The Red-Purple Bypass, which began service in November 2021, is the first major improvement to be delivered to CTA customers as part of the historic $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Phase One project. The largest reconstruction project in CTA's history, RPM is modernizing and replacing 100-year-old rail structures and stations to improve rail service reliability, comfort and convenience for CTA customers, officials said.

"The reconstruction of the Red Line in our transportation and trail system has been long overdue," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The new bypass is the first new, permanent mainline track to be added to CTA since the Orange Line opened in 1993.

SEE MORE: CTA Red-Purple Bypass in service to ease congestion on Red, Purple, Brown Line trains

The bypass eliminates a 115-year-old rail junction that had become a chokepoint for service across the CTA rail system and will allow CTA to add rail service during busy travel periods and reduce overcrowding and delays, according to officials.

"Our customers will see a noticeable improvement in CTA service, with increased access to trains, shorter commute times and less crowding on trains and station platforms," CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said.

The North Belmont Red-Purple Reconstruction project will remove a curvature in the tracks between the Belmont and Addison stations, allowing CTA to improve its service throughout the transit system, officials said.

Beginning February 2022, CTA will demolish, rebuild and realign the 100-year-old Red and Purple Line tracks between the Belmont station and West Cornelia Avenue. The work is expected to continue through 2025.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagolakeviewlori lightfootinfrastructureconstructionmass transitdick durbincta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
4 injured in 2 separate stabbings on Loop CTA platforms
4 shot near Green Line CTA station at 63rd, King Drive: CPD
CTA delays possible due to surging COVID cases
CTA, Metra offering free New Year's Eve rides
TOP STORIES
6 found dead inside Milwaukee home, authorities say
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Winter storm creates slick roads across Chicago area | Live radar
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in CA
Girl, 8, killed in shooting 'hoped for a better life,' family says
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Chicago Public Schools change COVID data tracking, raising questions
Show More
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
22 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: AM snow, mostly cloudy Monday
More TOP STORIES News