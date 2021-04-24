attack

Forest Park man charged with felony battery in Blue Line attack near Oak Park station that left woman hurt

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman seriously hurt in Blue Line attack: witness

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 26-year-old Forest Park man has been charged in connection with an alleged vicious attack on a 34-year-old woman on a Blue Line train near Oak Park early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Bernard Hightower was charged with felony aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm, according to CPD.

He was arrested about 2:09 a.m. Thursday in the 100-block of Madison Street in Oak Park, police said.

He's accused of battering a woman on a Blue Line train near Oak Park. One witness said the attack left her face bloodied and badly swollen.

There was reportedly commotion on the conductor's radio, then an announcement the train was going to stop at Oak Park, after a man viciously attacked a woman, the witness, who identified himself as Mike, said.

"It's absolutely terrible. I don't really know what happened and what really caused that, but I feel very sorry for her," Mike said. "I don't think, I don't think that should ever happen to anybody regardless of the case scenario. And it was just a very terrible scene I kind of wish I didn't see it."

The conductor stopped, and asked all riders to get off the train and call police.

RELATED: 1 hurt in Red Line knife attack in Loop, Chicago police say

Oak Park police responded to the scene, and the woman was reportedly taken to Loyola Hospital with serious injuries.

The extent of the woman's injuries was not immediately clear later Saturday morning.

The incident took place on the train, but moved onto the Oak Park platform after someone pressed the assistance button near the Austin Boulevard stop, according to police.

A witness told police the incident began with an argument near Kedzie Avenue.

Hightower is next due in court Saturday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkchicagoaustinforest parkattackctabattery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTACK
CA photographer followed 40 miles before being robbed at gunpoint
Tokyo stabbing: Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on train: witnesses
Bicyclist attacked during dispute over litter in Edgewater
12-year-old boy describes crocodile attack at Cancun resort
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News