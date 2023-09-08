Chicago crime: Police seek 2 suspects in strong-arm robbery on CTA bus

The Chicago Police Department is looking for two suspects in a robbery that happened on a CTA bus near West 62nd Street and South Western Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and CTA officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbery suspects.

Police said they're responsible for a strong-arm robbery that happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Aug. 24.

A woman was riding a CTA bus just after 9 p.m. near West 62nd Street and South Western Avenue, on her way to work, when three women and a man got on the bus and started battering her.

The suspects, who looked to be between 23 and 33 years old, took her cellphone before running away.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-745-4706.

