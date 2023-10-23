8 injured in crash involving CTA bus on Near West Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people were hurt in a CTA bus crash on the Near West Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Police said the bus was headed north on Ashland Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. when a car swerved into its lane near Monroe Street.
The bus maneuvered to avoid a collision and hit a light pole on the sidewalk.
The bus driver, a 36-year-old woman, was transported to Stroger Hospital for a knee injury in good condition, police said. Seven passengers were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.
There were no arrests. Police did not immediately provide further information.