WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 injured, 1 seriously in crash involving CTA bus in West Loop: Chicago Fire Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 24, 2023 3:39AM
3 injured, 1 seriously in crash involving CTA bus in West Loop: CFD
EMBED <>More Videos

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a CTA bus crash near North Desplaines Street and West Washington Boulevard in the West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, one seriously, in a CTA bus crash on the city's West Side on Saturday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said the crash happened in the West Loop near North Desplaines Street and West Washington Boulevard.

There were six people onboard the #20 bus involved in the crash, and three people were transported to local hospitals, CFD said. One person was in serious condition and the other two were in good condition.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW