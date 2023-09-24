Three people were injured, one seriously, in a CTA bus crash near North Desplaines Street and West Washington Boulevard in the West Loop.

3 injured, 1 seriously in crash involving CTA bus in West Loop: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, one seriously, in a CTA bus crash on the city's West Side on Saturday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said the crash happened in the West Loop near North Desplaines Street and West Washington Boulevard.

There were six people onboard the #20 bus involved in the crash, and three people were transported to local hospitals, CFD said. One person was in serious condition and the other two were in good condition.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.