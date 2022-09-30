CTA job fair Saturday seeks bus drivers, technicians

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is looking to hire bus drivers and bus technicians at a weekend job fair.

CTA and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241 will host an on-site job fair Saturday, Oct. 1, to fill open bus driver and technician positions.

Employees receive paid training, a generous starting salary, and benefits including family medical and prescription plans. Possession of a Commercial Driver's License is not required to apply, but if you do already have a CDL or a Commercial Learner's Permit, CTA will offer interviews, on-sit testing and application workshops at the event.

CTA also has a variety of entry-level job opportunities across all areas of the agency, including operations trades, maintenance and administrative roles.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 567 West Lake Street. Registration is required. Click here to register.