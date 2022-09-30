WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

CTA job fair Saturday seeks bus drivers, technicians

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
23 minutes ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is looking to hire bus drivers and bus technicians at a weekend job fair.

CTA and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241 will host an on-site job fair Saturday, Oct. 1, to fill open bus driver and technician positions.

Employees receive paid training, a generous starting salary, and benefits including family medical and prescription plans. Possession of a Commercial Driver's License is not required to apply, but if you do already have a CDL or a Commercial Learner's Permit, CTA will offer interviews, on-sit testing and application workshops at the event.

CTA also has a variety of entry-level job opportunities across all areas of the agency, including operations trades, maintenance and administrative roles.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 567 West Lake Street. Registration is required. Click here to register.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.