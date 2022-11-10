CTA hosting job fair at Olive-Harvey College to hire bus drivers, mechanics

No commercial driver's license necessary to apply; paid training is available

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is looking for a few good bus drivers and mechanics.

The transit agency is hosting at job fair at Olive-Harvey College next week, and said you don't need a commercial driver's license to apply. Qualified applicants will get paid training.

According to the CTA, starting hourly wages for bus operators is $24.63 and bus mechanic is $31.35 - as well as health benefits, pension, and opportunities for advancement.

The job fair is Friday, November 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Registration is required. Click here to save your spot.