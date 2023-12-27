CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is again offering free rides on New Year's Eve in partnership with Miller Lite.

Free rides will be available from 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 31 until 4 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

"We are always happy to provide free rides for our customers as they celebrate New Year's Eve with relatives and friends," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We extend our gratitude for Miller Lite as they continue to sponsor the Free Rides program every year so that our customers can have a safe and affordable transit option as they ring in 2024."

Riders will not need to tap their Ventra cards or contactless bankcards, phones, or watches at rail station turnstiles or while boarding buses. Refunds will not be issued for customers who do touch their fare card during the free-ride period.