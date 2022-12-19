CTA Holiday Bus stops at South Side school so students can see their artwork first-hand

The Holiday Bus is on the move, making a special spot at an elementary school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The freezing cold Monday morning did not stop the CTA's Holiday Bus from spreading some cheer for Chicago Public Schools students at Stagg Elementary.

The bus is decked out thanks largely to many Stagg Elementary students.

The creative kiddos created the artwork featured inside the Holiday Bus, so this is the first time these students get to see their artwork on display.

Winter break for CPS students also begins in just a few days, so the kids are very excited as you can imagine.

Santa also made an early stop before Christmas at Stagg Elementary, making this special moment that much more memorable for these kids.

Since 2014, CTA employees have transformed the 60 foot bus into the Holiday Bus.

The CTA says it's a way for the employees to share joy and say thank you to its riders.