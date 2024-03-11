CTA Red, Purple lines suspended between Howard and Belmont after track fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Red and Purple Line CTA trains are suspended between Howard and Belmont Monday afternoon after a track fire, the CTA said.

The fire broke out at Addison sometime before about 2:45 p.m.

Shuttle buses are available in the affected area.

As of about 3:40 p.m., the fire was out, but there was CFD equipment on the tracks, a CTA spokesperson said.

Red Line trains are only operating between 95th and Belmont, as a result of the incident.

The CTA said riders should consider alternate routes, like nearby buses or other rail lines.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.