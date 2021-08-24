Man hit by object, possibly a hammer, on Red Line in Gold Cast, Chicago police say

CPD said the battery was reported just after 5:10 a.m. in the 1200-block of North Clark Street.
The victim was riding the Red Line when an unknown male suspect came up and hit him with an object that was possibly a hammer, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a laceration to the forehead and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized.
Area Three detectives are speaking to a person of interest, police said.
Howard-bound Red Line trains had some delays after the incident.