Man hit by object, possibly a hammer, on Red Line in Gold Cast, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 50-year-old man was hit with an object that was possibly a hammer on the CTA Red Line near the Clark and Division stop in the Gold Coast early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the battery was reported just after 5:10 a.m. in the 1200-block of North Clark Street.

The victim was riding the Red Line when an unknown male suspect came up and hit him with an object that was possibly a hammer, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a laceration to the forehead and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

Area Three detectives are speaking to a person of interest, police said.

Howard-bound Red Line trains had some delays after the incident.

