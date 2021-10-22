CTA

CTA: Service, boarding changes in effect for Red-Purple Bypass Project construction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA announced upcoming service and boarding changes due to construction to complete the Red-Purple Bypass.

The project is part of the CTA's $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Phase One Project.

According to a press release, the following will be affected:
**Saturday, Oct. 23, 4 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 25, 4 a.m.**
Saturday 4 a.m. to Sunday 4 a.m.: Shuttle buses will replace Brown Line rail service between Belmont and Southport.
Sunday 4 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m.: Shuttle buses will replace Brown Line service between Belmont and Irving Park.
Normal Brown Line service will resume at 4 a.m. Monday.

**Monday, Oct. 25, 10:45 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 8**
Monday 10:45 a.m. to Nov. 8: Linden-bound Purple Line Express and Kimball-bound Brown Line trains will board and exit on Red Line Howard side of platform.
All service changes will affect CTA train tracker estimations. Customers should plan their trip ahead at transitchicago.com.
According to the CTA, the Red-Purple Bypass is under construction to "allow CTA to add train service and reduce train traffic congestion at Belmont station, where Red, Purple and Brown line trains intersect."
