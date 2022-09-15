WATCH LIVE

CPD releases photos of suspects in CTA Red Line robbery

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
25 minutes ago
Two people were robbed and a third was injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help identifying the people in photos linked to a robbery spree on the CTA red line.

It happened during the evening rush hour, about 5:35 p.m., on Aug. 29th at the 95th Street Red Line Station.

Police said the suspects robbed two people and injured a third.

RELATED: Man charged after chef stabbed to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police

A pair of headphones and a cell phone were taken, and the third person suffered a fracture.

The individuals can be seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black shirt and blue jeans, blue jacket, and red shirt and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives/Mass Transit at 312-745-4443.

