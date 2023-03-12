Chicago crime: 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with Loop robbery on CTA train, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy has been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened on a CTA train last month, Chicago police said.

The robbery happened on Feb. 27 in the Loop, police said. At about 8:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy allegedly took items from a 22-year-old man on a train in the 200 block of South State Street.

The teen was placed in custody and charged on Sunday, police said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

