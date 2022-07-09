CTA

Man, 30, in custody after trying to steal CTA Blue Line train at Cicero stop, Chicago police say

Suspect climbed through open window, CPD says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Tea,
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man is in custody after trying to steal a C-T-A Blue Line train, according to Chicago police.

It happened Friday evening around 7:36 p.m. at the 700 S. Cicero Ave station in South Austin on the city's West Side.

According to police, the man who had been standing on the platform, climbed through train conductor's open window.

The conductor was able to power down and properly secure the train before exiting with the keys, police said.

The man was not able to get the train moving, according to the CTA.


The suspect was arrested nearby and taken to the 15th District police station.

Nothing was damaged and no one was injured.

Charge are still pending.
