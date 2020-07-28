CTA

CTA to give away 5,000 free Ventra cards at community pop-up events

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is handing out 5,000 free Ventra cards.

The agency hosted the first in a series of community giveaway events Tuesday from its Community Connection Bus at the Save-A-Lot grocery parking lot near 79th and Halsted.

The cards are sponsored by Chicago-based Butcher Boy Cooking Oils and are being distributed by the City of Chicago's Racial Equity Rapid Response Team.

The CTA is also handing out its popular "Travel Healthy" kits, which feature a disposable cloth face mask, hand sanitizer and tips for healthy travel.

Future distribution dates and locations will be announced soon.
