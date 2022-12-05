Elderly driver slams into Morton Grove Culver's restaurant; 3 customers hurt, police say

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three customers were hurt when an elderly driver accidentally slammed into a Culver's restaurant in the north suburbs Monday, police said.

Chopper7 was over the Morton Grove restaurant, located in the 7300-block of Dempster Street, just after 4 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Des Plaines crash kills father, daughter after SUV driver loses control, crashes into building

The car remained wedged inside the restaurant. Morton Grove police said three customers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.