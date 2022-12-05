WATCH LIVE

Elderly driver slams into Morton Grove Culver's restaurant; 3 customers hurt, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, December 5, 2022 10:32PM
A car slammed into a Culver's restaurant in Morton Grove, IL Monday afternoon.

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three customers were hurt when an elderly driver accidentally slammed into a Culver's restaurant in the north suburbs Monday, police said.

Chopper7 was over the Morton Grove restaurant, located in the 7300-block of Dempster Street, just after 4 p.m.

The car remained wedged inside the restaurant. Morton Grove police said three customers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

