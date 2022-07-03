chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man charged with killing high school student in Little Village, police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man charged with shooting, killing high school student on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Curie High School student, Chicago police said.

Anthony Heredia, 19, shot and killed Tiera Franklin in Little Village on Friday, police said Sunday.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered to remember the life of the teen.

Franklin just buried her mother in April and her father was killed when she was only 5 years old. Now, her family is planning her funeral after she was shot and killed.

A family is searching for answers after 17-year-old Curie High School student Tiera Franklin was shot and killed in Little Village.



"They tell you they're going out to the store, you expect them to come back home," said Franklin's aunt, Juanita Flowers. "So it's tragic."

A sense of regret is fueling this family's pain as Flowers said she was too late Friday picking up her niece before the 17-year-old was shot and killed.

"I feel like if I would've been here, maybe an hour, 45 minutes earlier, she would've been in the car with me. She wouldn't have been at the location where it happened," Flowers said.

Chopper 7 HD was above the scene that afternoon where police said the girl was shot in her torso near a fast food parking lot in the 2500-block of South Kolin in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

Loved ones said she was with other family members when she was shot. They rushed her to the hospital, where she passed away.

"I was at home waiting on them to come back," said Larhonda Sanderson, another aunt of the teen. "They never came back."

The family said the teen was going into her senior year, with dreams of becoming a lawyer.

"Looking forward to graduating next year from Curie High School, looking forward to prom," Flowers said.

Police said Heredia was on a bicycle when he pulled out a gun and shot her.

"We just lost her mother in April. We're not even nowhere near healed from that," said Krystina Ross, a family friend.

The smiles of the mother and daughter duo are forever stitched together in a quilt, while their deaths leave behind a pain much too hard to fix.

"I just wish she was still here. I wish this would have never happened," Sanderson said.
