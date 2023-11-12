WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man charged with robbing Scottsdale CVS at gunpoint: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 12, 2023 11:44PM
Man charged with robbing SW Side CVS at gunpoint: Chicago police
EMBED <>More Videos

Norbert Thigpen has been charged after an armed robbery at a Scottsdale CVS near 87th and Cicero, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing several charges after police said he robbed a CVS store at gunpoint Saturday evening on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the Scottsdale neighborhood's 8600 block of South Cicero Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

Police said 36-year-old Norbert Thigpen pulled a gun and opened fire as he robbed the store.

He took off from the scene, but was later arrested in Gurnee.

No one was hurt. Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW