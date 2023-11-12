Norbert Thigpen has been charged after an armed robbery at a Scottsdale CVS near 87th and Cicero, the Chicago Police Department said.

Man charged with robbing Scottsdale CVS at gunpoint: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing several charges after police said he robbed a CVS store at gunpoint Saturday evening on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the Scottsdale neighborhood's 8600 block of South Cicero Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

Police said 36-year-old Norbert Thigpen pulled a gun and opened fire as he robbed the store.

He took off from the scene, but was later arrested in Gurnee.

No one was hurt. Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood