jobs hiring

CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs and nurses.
EMBED <>More Videos

CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide

CVS is looking to hire 25,000 new employees nationwide during a one-day virtual career event on Friday.

They're recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs to support flu season and COVID vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs and nurses.

Last month, the company raised its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, taking full effect in July of next year.

If you want to apply, just visit the CVS website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringjob faircvsjobs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
Labor shortage has employers offering signing bonuses, other perks
Job: Programming Associate Producer
Chicago businesses hope employees return after unemployment ends
US hiring slows to just 235,000 jobs after 2 strong months
TOP STORIES
Benet Academy hires coach after deferring job offer over gay marriage
Autopsy set to be performed on Petito; Laundrie remains missing
2 charged after woman who undergoes butt-lift procedure dies
Teen critically injured in Chatham shooting: CFD
Illinois unemployment notices from IDES cause confusion, concern
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
Man hurt in River North stabbing: CPD
Show More
Lightfoot 'disappointed' with CPS COVID-19 testing rollout
Palatine junior high among 18 IL National Blue Ribbon Schools
Thousands raised for Navy vet after broken scooter video
911 caller claims he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito
LGBTQ+ vets discharged dishonorably now eligible for benefits
More TOP STORIES News