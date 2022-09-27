Chicago traffic: All lanes blocked after crash on ramp from Dan Ryan to Bishop Ford

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the ramp to from the Dan Ryan Expressway to the Bishop Ford Freeway.
All lanes are blocked in the area. At least one person was taken away in an ambulance.
Chopper 7HD captured video of the scene near Roseland on the city's South Side.
Authorities have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was seriously hurt.
