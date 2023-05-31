Webster Elementary School students hold Peace Walk for gun violence awareness in Chicago

The third-annual event was led by the school's student-led Anti-Violence Youth Committee.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Following a violent holiday weekend in Chicago, some Chicago Public Schools students, teachers, families and community members attended a Peace Walk in North Lawndale.

The third-annual Peace Walk honoring lives lost to gun violence happened Wednesday morning at Daniel Webster Elementary School on Arthington Street.

The goal of the Peace Walk is to raise awareness about gun violence and teach students about social justice and community activism.

The event was led by the school's student-led Anti-Violence Youth Committee, formed in response to the death of a Webster Elementary eighth-grader in May of 2021.