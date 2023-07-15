WATCH LIVE

How to prevent fraudsters from stealing, selling your personal information on the dark web: NordVPN

ByJason Knowles and Ann Pistone WLS logo
Saturday, July 15, 2023 4:43PM
How to avoid having personal information sold on dark web: NordVPN
Your private information could be sold online for less than a Big Mac. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles finds out what you can do to protect your personal information.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick dark web tip.

Americans lead the world when it comes to getting their credit and debit card information sold online, and most of those details can be bought on the dark web for less than the price of a Big Mac!

According to cybersecurity experts at NordVPN, a study on the dark web found that card information is typically being sold online for under $5.35. Three quarters of that credit card data came with other private consumer information, from home addresses to social security numbers.

How can you protect yourself from fraudsters getting your info to begin with?

  • Use complicated passwords
  • Enable two-factor authentication
  • Install anti-malware software
  • Download your bank's app
  • Change login information if notified of a data breach
