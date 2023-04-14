Darrell Brooks ordered to give part of prison wages to Waukesha parade victims

The judge said that while Brooks does not have that much money now, that could change.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- The man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more at the Waukesha Christmas Parade will have to give part of his prison wages to the victims.

Darrell Brooks appeared on video at Thursday's restitution hearing. Judge Jennifer Dorow ordered Brooks to pay more than $500,000.

She said that while Brooks does not have that much money now, that could change.

RELATED: Darrell Brooks found guilty of homicide, more in Waukesha parade attack

"There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the possibility exists for Mr. Books, at some point in the future, to possibly profit from a book deal, a made for TV movie," Judge Dorow said.

Brooks is serving life in prison.