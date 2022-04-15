Val and Ryan talk dating and when to kick your kids off your cell phone plan

Couponology

Project Fire Buddies

Spend or Save

AARP

Mother's Day is just around the corner so we're sharing the best deals and Mother's Day gift ideas for the special moms in your life! Christine Suero, Couponology spokesperson, joins us with the ultimate Mother's Day Gifting guide and brings special discounts for our viewers! Save with, the science of smart shopping!- This Mother's Day you can kick back and relax while GourmetGiftBaskets.com prepares and sends a decadent gift basket that will be sure to make mom feel spoiled and loved. The Thinking of You Basket is packed with crisp buttery cookies, wafers and loose leaf teas. It even comes with water bottle tea infuser that is not only practical but thoughtful too. You can also choose from their Spring Gathering Charcuterie Basket filled with an incredible cheese board, artisan crisps, strawberry preserves, and more. Mom will certainly be wowed.: GourmetGiftBaskets.com is offering 20% off sitewide with the code WINDYCITY.- You can really show mom how much she means to you by creating a personalized gift made just for her. Snapfish is dedicated to turning your cherished memories into unique personalized mugs, photo books and you can even customize warm fleece blankets with family portraits.: Snapfish is offering 70% off all orders over $25 with the code 70MOMSDAY25.And if you sign up for a Snapfish account, they're offering a free 8x8 photobook until April 18.- Freshly is a meal subscription box that offers ready-to-eat chef-cooked meals for one that can be heated and served in three minutes. These nourishing meals feature thoughtful ingredients, perfect portions, and nutrient-dense whole foods, always. Each week you can choose from over 50 menu items and you can even filter those choices with options that are dairy-free, gluten-free, low-carb, plant-based, nut-free, and more. Choose Freshly to give mom the gift of convenience and nutrition.: Freshly is offering $125 off your first 5 boxes with code WINDY125AFF- maurices has everything moms need for a Mother's Day brunch outfit or new attire to spruce up their wardrobe. maurices will have you covered from head to toe. Choose from their lovely Floral Flutter Babdoll dress or their many other dress styles that come in all lengths and sizes. At maurices, you can find all things from everyday wear jumpsuits, tees, footwear and so much more. They are all about inspiring women to look and feel great by offering fashion that doesn't cost a fortune and leaves her feeling oh so special.: maurices is offering $25 off $75 regular price purchase with code WINDY5333.Project Fire Buddies is an organization of first responders dedicated to supporting Chicago-area families with critically ill children."When you see these kids go through this treatment and have the fight of their life, I mean they are the true heroes," said Kurt DeGroot, the founder and CEO of Project Fire Buddies.The organization, which began at the Oak Forest Fire Department, is a chaptered group of first responders who visit severely ill children in their communities, bringing joy and comfort during difficult times."Project Fire Buddies is a way for firefighters to create relationships and support with children battling pediatric cancer and other critical illnesses," DeGroot said.The group has grown to 20 chapters with 32 chapters on the way in five different states. Parents who've benefited say it makes them proud of their community and their local fire departments."Project Fire Buddies has been amazing," says parent Jill Hedenschoug. Her daughter was diagnosed with an optic nerve glioma in 2021."We had a plan to go to the Jojo Siwa concert. Little did we know that Project Fire Buddies also knew about it," said Hedenschoug. The organization had a driver escort the family for the entire night.Project Fire Buddies regularly visits children on holidays and special occasions, bringing gifts and dressed-up characters, but they often just come to spend time playing with the kids. Several celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black and Gal Gadot have also sent supportive messages to the families."We're slowly and gradually spreading across the nation. We always say it kind of ignites the fire in us and we kind of see that fire spread," DeGroot said.For more information on how to help, visit'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' -"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel franchise, following a team of wizards and witches working to protect their magical world.'Father Stu' -Mark Wahlberg is the star of "Father Stu," a biopic about the beloved Los Angeles priest and his troubled past.'The First Lady' -"The First Lady" is a 10-part Showtime series that delves into the personal and political lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.'Outer Range' -"Outer Range" is about a Wyoming rancher who finds a mysterious, seemingly bottomless hole on his property.The city of Chicago recently passed an ordinance allowing homeowners to add an additional dwelling unit (ADU) to their existing property. AARP Illinois' Associate State Director of Advocacy & Outreach Adam Ballard joined Ryan and Val to explain the benefits of the newly passed ordinance.The concept of an ADU may be foreign to some homeowners, so Ballard explained exactly what they were and who is utilizing them the most."Here at AARP, Illinois, we know that as people age, being able to live as you choose, and to live near loved ones and support systems becomes a major concern, especially when a lot of older adults have fixed incomes. And there's such a lack of affordable options right now in Chicago and really around the country. So that's why we worked so hard to help the city of Chicago pass this new ordinance. It allows people in certain parts of the city to convert attics, basements, coach houses, garages and backyards into livable spaces for their loved ones," Ballard said.If an ADU is something you want to learn more about AARP set upwith more information and next steps. AARP is also hosting two webinars:The ABCs of ADUs:Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | 6 p.m. - Register:Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 6 p.m. in Spanish - Register: