Officer shot during active shooter training at Texas elementary school, police say

FOREST HILL, Texas -- A Sansom Park police officer is in critical condition after reportedly getting shot during an active shooter training session at an elementary school Saturday afternoon, KTVT reported.

At approximately 2:12 p.m. Nov. 5, Forest Hill police received a call that an officer was down during a "training accident," Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said.

Spencer said the officer was shot with a live round and then taken by ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition. Her identity has not been released at this time.

The session was put on by a third party training provider at David K. Sellars Elementary in Forest Hill, Spencer said. Several other agencies, including the Sansom Park Police Department, also participated in the training.

Spencer said the third party provider supplied the equipment used and that there was no plan for there to be any live fire training.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office along with the Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident.

Spencer said he is unsure if anyone has been placed on administrative leave at this time.

Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham has since asked the community to send prayers and condolences to the family of the officer.

"We would just like to send our prayers and condolences to the family of the officer that was shot. Also, we ask for the same for our officers here in Forest Hill, as well as all officers that were attending this training," Boardingham said. "Please help us to pray for the officers, and for everyone who is conducting the investigation so that we can all get through this."

