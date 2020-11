Health, fitness expert Stephanie Mansour shares tips on how to feel your best after Daylight Savings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After shifting the clocks back one hour, this first week of November can be a week of low energy.Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour discussed the impact that just a one hour time can have on our body's rhythm.Even though many people have experienced weight gain with gyms being closed and more opportunities for potential stress-snacking, weight loss is still possible leading up to the holidays.It's possible to lose one to two pounds a week by making a few healthy changes in fitness and diet, Mansour said.Mansour recommended incorporating workouts into your daily routine- and it can be simple!Don't forget to set a date to recalibrate as well, Mansour said.More tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle are available on Mansour's website