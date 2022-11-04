Judge steps down from Delphi case after approving state custody transfer of murder suspect

Richard Allen is charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams

Richard Allen, 50, is charged with the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- The judge overseeing the case against the Delphi murder suspect is stepping down.

Judge Benjamin Diener asked Thursday to be recused from the case but did not give a reason.

The Indiana Supreme Court will now assign another judge.

Before all of this happened, Judge Diener approved moving Allen into state custody for safety reasons. Allen had been in the custody of the Carroll County Sheriff's Department.

Allen was taken into custody last week and is being held on $20 million bond for two counts of felony murder.

Although the case remains under a rare court-ordered seal, felony murder charges were listed in the state's tracking system.

Allen has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for March 2023.

Charges against Allen were officially announced on Halloween, more than five years since the girls' disappearance.

