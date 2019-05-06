Delphi Indiana Murders Update 2019: Indiana police get more than 42,000 tips, still no arrest after releasing new sketch of girls' killer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5264405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke directly to the person who killed two girls near Delphi, Indiana, in 2017.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Despite more than 42,000 tips, Indiana State Police are still looking Abby Williams and Libby German's killer.Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, were reported missing on February 13, 2017, after they went hiking at Delphi Historic Trails in Indiana.When they didn't show up at a designated meetup time, an extensive search ensued. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area near the trails, about a half mile upstream from where they had been dropped off.Now, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said he believes the killer lives in, works in or frequents the Delphi area.Last month, police refocused their investigation with new evidence and a new sketch of the suspect, which led to nearly 3,000 new tips, but still no arrests.Indiana State Police spokesman Capt. Dave Bursten has praised Libby as a hero for having the presence of mind to turn on her video camera.Authorities previously released a grainy photo of a suspect, which shows a man wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie.At that time, officials also released audio of a male voice saying the words "down the hill," hoping someone might identify the suspect's voice. The voice recording was taken from a video found on Libby's cell phone, police said.