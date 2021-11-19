UChicago grad Shao Xiong 'Dennis' Zheng remembered for 'extraordinary impact' at memorial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An on-campus memorial was held to remember recent University of Chicago graduate Shao Xiong "Dennis" Zheng Thursday.The 24-year-old was killed during a robbery in Hyde Park. Zheng's life was honored at the University of Chicago Rockefeller Chapel, where he was a recent graduate and teaching assistant of statistics."We are heartbroken by this tragic and senseless loss which has been felt deeply by our community both here in the United States and around the world," University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos said."Although his life was cut short, Dennis had an extraordinary impact on this world and on the many people who knew and loved him," University of Chicago Provost Ka Yee C. Lee said.Last Tuesday, the 24-year-old was killed during a robbery in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The incident was the third violent crime involving a U C student this year.Earlier this week, some students and faculty rallied for better security. And on Wednesday night, a forum on campus was held with Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, during which he shared new strategies combat crime.At Thursday's service, China's Deputy Consul General for Chicago Zhichun Bian urged Chinese students in Chicago and across the US students to take precautions."The Chinese consulate general in Chicago will spare no efforts to serve our compatriots," Bian said.Some friends of Zheng's and those familiar with the campus want to see more protections for students."It's just shocking because it's so sudden and in a relatively safe area," Zheng's friend and recent U of C graduate Colin Xie said. "It's right across from the field.""There are still students who live, not on campus, but close to campus, and they don't have any measures to make sure they are secure and safe," said Arlene Tang, who graduated in 2017.Zheng's parents came from China for the service. Zheng was the couple's only child.Zheng's mother's remarks were translated for ABC7 by the Chinese American Service League: