Des Plaines police investigating after Sam Jidd Luxury dealership break-in caught on video

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A break-in at a suburban luxury car dealership was captured by security cameras early Friday morning.Des Plaines police said they responded just after 1:50 a.m. to 1505 S. Mt. Prospect Road, Sam Jidd Luxury dealership, for an activated burglar alarm. Three suspects forced entry into the business and ran away before police arrived, law enforcement officials said.Surveillance video shows a group of people throwing stones at a window and breaking it. Then someone crawls inside and opens the door for the others."Soon as they made their way to that key box, that's when the motion sensor picked them up and set the alarm off, so that's when they panicked and decided to run off," Sam Jidd Manager Mo Aboud said.It's not clear if anything was taken, and police continue to investigate.