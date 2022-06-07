Des Plaines police investigating after burglars smash way into Sam Jidd Luxury dealership

The owner of Sam Jidd Luxury dealership at 1505 S. Mt Prospect Road said the thieves took all of the car keys, but didn't have time to steal any cars because the alarm alerted police.
Des Plaines police investigating after Sam Jidd Luxury dealership break-in caught on video
The video appeared to show one of the suspects use a hammer to smash the glass on a door. Both suspects, dressed in black, then entered the dealership.
Des Plaines police said they are investigating the break-in.
The same business was burglarized in December of last year.