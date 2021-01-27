Des Plaines house fire kills mother, 4 young girls

'This is a terrible day,' Des Plaines fire chief gives update on fatal fire

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A mother and her four young daughters were killed in a house fire in northwest suburban Des Plaines Wednesday morning.The fire broke out at about 10:13 a.m. in the 700-block of West Oakton Street. Passersby spotted smoke and called 911.Responding firefighters learned there were people still inside the two-story, side-by-side duplex and immediately began a search and rescue."This is a tragedy that I have not seen in my 34 years, 36 years of fire service," Chief Anderson said. "This is a terrible day, a tragic day for Des Plaines.""This is a very sad day for the City of Des Plaines," Des Plaines Mayor Matt Bogusz said in a written statement. "This kind of tragedy touches the heart of every Des Plaines resident. The City and the Des Plaines community grieve with this family and offer our support in any way we can."The sisters were identified as Grace Espinosa, 1, Allizon V. Espinosa, 3, Genesis A. Espinosa, 5, and Renata P. Espinosa, 6, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.The children were taken to hospitals and pronounced dead, while their mother Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, died at the scene, officials said.Neighbors who later found out what happened were stunned."It's really sad," neighbor Veena Dass said. "My heart breaks for them."Neighbors said the girls' father was at work when he was contacted about the fire. Sam Kuraishi said he owns a landscaping business and helps his neighbors. Kuraishi had just paid him this morning for shoveling his sidewalk."A wonderful man," Kuraishi said. "Never hurt anyone. The guy is very helpful."The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.Multiple agencies responded to assist with putting out the house fire. One firefighter suffered a knee injury and a police officer sustained a minor cut, officials said.