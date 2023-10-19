Attorneys to announce nearly $2M settlement after teen mistakenly shot in Des Plaines police chase

Rylan Wilder was shot by police who were pursuing a Des Plaines bank robbery suspect into a music store on Irving Park Road in a Chicago shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager mistakenly shot by Des Plaines police in 2019 has settled with the city for $1.9 million, his attorneys say.

The attorneys also released footage of the incident.

Rylan Wilder at one time had a promising future as a guitarist.

In the footage, then-15-year-old Wilder can be seen wiping down keyboards inside a Chicago music school.

That's when a bank robbery suspect runs into the school.

ABC7 Chicago has frozen the video before the police officer starts shooting at the suspect, but hits Wilder.

Video from another camera in the school shows Wilder running into a room holding his arm after he had been shot. Others inside scramble to help him and shut the door as gunfire continued outside.

The incident happened in November 2019 after an armed bank robbery in Des Plaines.

One of the suspects, Christopher Willis, carjacked a vehicle and then led police on a chase into Chicago, where he shot an officer and then ran into the music school on Irving Park Road.

The officer survived, but Willis was shot and killed inside the music school.

Innocent bystander, Wilder, who is now 19, was a guitar prodigy.

He endured 18 surgeries and still has little feeling in his left arm, his attorneys said.

His attorneys eventually filed a lawsuit alleging the Des Plaines officer's actions were excessive and reckless.

Now that the case has settled, they plan to hold a news conference Thursday morning.

The city of Des Plaines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.