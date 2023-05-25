Des Plaines police: 1 fatally shot by officers

Des Plaines police said a 55-year-old man was shot and killed by officers on Thacker Street Wednesday night.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed by Des Plaines police officers Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were sent to the 1400-block of Thacker Street at about 7:37 p.m. to assist paramedics. While the officers were on their way, police said they were told that a 55-year-old man was having a psychotic breakdown and may have had access to an axe or a machete.

Police said the situation escalated after officers arrived on the scene and they unexpectedly encountered the man in a common hallway in the building.

The man was then shot by officers and later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. The Major Case Assistance Team is investigating

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood