Des Plaines police: 1 fatally shot by officers

Thursday, May 25, 2023 11:23AM
Des Plaines police said a 55-year-old man was shot and killed by officers on Thacker Street Wednesday night.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed by Des Plaines police officers Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were sent to the 1400-block of Thacker Street at about 7:37 p.m. to assist paramedics. While the officers were on their way, police said they were told that a 55-year-old man was having a psychotic breakdown and may have had access to an axe or a machete.

Police said the situation escalated after officers arrived on the scene and they unexpectedly encountered the man in a common hallway in the building.

The man was then shot by officers and later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. The Major Case Assistance Team is investigating

