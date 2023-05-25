Romeoville police officer wounded in shooting; Manhunt underway for suspect

A Romeoville police officer was shot Thursday morning and a shelter-in-place order is in effect for Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive, police said.

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Romeoville police officer was shot Thursday morning and a manhunt for the suspect is underway, police said.

Officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen and approached a suspect while surveilling the vehicle, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and exchanged gunfire with officers near the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive at 12:13 a.m., police said.

The officer was wounded in the shoulder and transported to Loyola University Medical Center, police said.

Police have asked residents in the area of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive to shelter in place.

"One of our Romeoville police officers was hit," Chief Ken Kroll said. "He was taken to the Bolingbrook Hospital and he has since been taken from Bolingbrook Hospital to the Loyola University Medical Center. His condition, the information that I am getting back on telephone, is that we're very positive right now."

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 20s with a shaved head, a facial tattoo about 5'6" and around 185 pounds.

Police are also asking residents if you have doorbell or camera footage that may be useful to give them a call.

This has been a very difficult year for first responders. The Chicago area has been through a very painful time.

From March to May, four first responders have been laid to rest.

Last week, Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston's funeral was held and in April , two Chicago firefighters died in the line of duty in separate fires within a span of just two days.

The Chicago Police Department also continues to mourn the loss of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso who was shot and killed on duty.

