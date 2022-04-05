Dinkel's Bakery closing in Lakeview after 100 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dinkel's Bakery is closing at the end of April after 100 years in business in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.The store's general manager confirmed the beloved North Side bakery will close on April 30. No reason for the closure was immediately given.Dinkel's was opened by German immigrant Joseph K. Dinkel and his wife Antonie in 1922. As their popularity grew, they expanded to the current Lincoln Avenue location in 1932. The business has been passed down four generations to its current ownership.The bakery is famous for its stollen and specializes in other sweet and savory German baked goods, including bread. It also puts out thousands of paczki every year.