bakery

Dinkel's Bakery closing in Lakeview after 100 years

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dinkel's Bakery closing in Lakeview after 100 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dinkel's Bakery is closing at the end of April after 100 years in business in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

The store's general manager confirmed the beloved North Side bakery will close on April 30. No reason for the closure was immediately given.

Dinkel's was opened by German immigrant Joseph K. Dinkel and his wife Antonie in 1922. As their popularity grew, they expanded to the current Lincoln Avenue location in 1932. The business has been passed down four generations to its current ownership.

The bakery is famous for its stollen and specializes in other sweet and savory German baked goods, including bread. It also puts out thousands of paczki every year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolakeviewbakerystore closing
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAKERY
Pilsen bakery given days to raise $25K to stall eviction
The Most Amazing Biscuits in NYC
Charles Entenmann, who helped expand family's NY bakery, dies at 92
Ukraine war casts somber tone as Chicagoans pick up paczkis
TOP STORIES
Elmhurst father, daughter struck by lightning in Florida
Woman, 24, missing from NW Ind. since late Saturday night
3 people found shot to death inside Morgan Park home: CPD
Michelin awards stars to 23 Chicago restaurants for 2022
Interview reveals new details in Delphi double murder investigation
Nonprofit working to diversify Chicago's tech industry
Man accused of recording over 100 minors at Chicago, Niles YMCAs
Show More
Ukrainian doctors share stories from frontlines of war
Indiana police ID 'I-65 Killer,' linked to 1980s cold case murders
Chicago Weather: Rain
2nd teen charged in Hegewisch shooting death of beloved grandmother
Illinois reports 1,798 new COVID cases, 34 deaths
More TOP STORIES News