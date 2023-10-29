'Dinner in the Sky' offers great eats, views, opportunity to give back to Chicago cause

Kindling, the Loop's newest dining hotspot at the Willis Tower team up with the iconic Chicago attraction Skydeck, for a two-part "Dinner in the Sky" progressive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kindling, the Loop's newest dining hotspot at the Willis Tower under the helm of James Beard Award Winner and Executive Chef Jonathon Sawyer, is excited to team up with the iconic Chicago attraction Skydeck, for a two-part "Dinner in the Sky" progressive dinner series this November.

With two progressive dinners open to the public, November 6 and November 9, guests will enjoy an intimate and exclusive 20-seat dinner series that begins at the Willis Tower's ground level, Kindling, before taking them on a journey to the 99th floor of the Tower to enjoy a speciality dinner crafted by Chef Sawyer.

In addition to the dinner, guests also have the opportunity to give back to a notable Chicago cause - The Special Olympics Chicago. During the November 6 dinner, 100% of ticket sales and proceeds will be donated to the organization, to promote, foster and encourage physical and mental health improvement for Chicago's children and adults with intellectual disabilities and closely related developmental disabilities.

During the experience, guests will be able to enjoy Chef Sawyer's worldly perspective and decades of wood-fired cooking from Kindling's internationally inspired menu and his live-fire show kitchen, including elevated wood-fired plates that pair perfectly with unique craft cocktails.

You can purchase tickets to the November 6 Charity Dinner and the November 9 Public Dinner now until they sell out.