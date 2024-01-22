Dixmoor water main breaks, affecting 200 homes, leaving icy, slushy mess on streets

The aging water infrastructure in south suburban Dixmoor has given way once again, with a water main break at 3 a.m. Monday.

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews have been on the scene of a water main break in south suburban Dixmoor that is once again impacting hundreds of residents.

The streets near Paulin and 114th Street are flooding, the main break creating an icy, slush mess and impacting 200 nearby homes, the village president said. The water is off in the area until the main repair is completed.

The cold temperatures aren't helping.

"That affects it a lot. When you're going from hot to cold, it also finds a weaker spot and pipes burst," said Village President Fitzgerald Roberts.

"Last year it was two times. And this year this is the first time. I think when the weather is cold, it happens more often," said Fernando Flores, resident.

And the aging infrastructure has left residents frustrated once again.

"Yeah, it's frustrating. It's cold outside too. People, they've got to use water so their pipes don't freeze and stuff. That can affect people, too," said resident Cinque Mingo.

"Hopefully they fix the lines pretty soon, so we don't have this every year," Flores said.

The village president said that with more federal and state dollars coming in soon to replace and repair the aging infrastructure, residents hopefully won't have to deal with issues like these for much longer.