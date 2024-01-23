Boil water order in effect for parts of Dixmoor after 3rd water main break in 2 days

A Dixmoor water main break at 143rd and Page prompted a boil water order for parts of the suburb on Tuesday.

A Dixmoor water main break at 143rd and Page prompted a boil water order for parts of the suburb on Tuesday.

A Dixmoor water main break at 143rd and Page prompted a boil water order for parts of the suburb on Tuesday.

A Dixmoor water main break at 143rd and Page prompted a boil water order for parts of the suburb on Tuesday.

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews are responding to another water main break in south suburban Dixmoor on Tuesday after two other breaks were reported on Monday.

A village spokesperson said there's a new water main break at 143rd and Page on Tuesday. A boil water order is in effect for parts of the area, and will likely extend into Wednesday while crews make repairs and do testing after the repair is complete.

The boil order impacts residents from 141st to 144th streets and Woodsto Marshfield streets.

The water main breaks have been impacting hundreds of residents over the past two days.

On Monday, the streets near Paulin and 114th Street are flooding, the main break creating an icy, slush mess and impacting 200 nearby homes, the village president said. The water is off in that area until the main repair is completed.

The cold temperatures aren't helping.

"That affects it a lot. When you're going from hot to cold, it also finds a weaker spot and pipes burst," said Village President Fitzgerald Roberts.

"Last year it was two times. And this year this is the first time. I think when the weather is cold, it happens more often," said Fernando Flores, resident.

And the aging infrastructure has left residents frustrated once again.

RELATED: Dixmoor water system improvements to begin soon

"Yeah, it's frustrating. It's cold outside too. People, they've got to use water so their pipes don't freeze and stuff. That can affect people, too," said resident Cinque Mingo.

"Hopefully they fix the lines pretty soon, so we don't have this every year," Flores said.

The village president said that with more federal and state dollars coming in soon to replace and repair the aging infrastructure, residents hopefully won't have to deal with issues like these for much longer.