dog attack

'She's fighting for her life': Woman's arms amputated after mauled by 3 dogs in South Carolina

By Taggart Houck, WYFF
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman's arms amputated after mauled by 3 dogs in South Carolina

GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- A 38-year-old South Carolina mother of three is currently fighting for her life after she was attacked by dogs Monday morning.

Kyleen Waltman has already lost both her arms and doctors plan on amputating her leg, WYFF reported.

Her distressed family said she has a long road ahead of her.

"She was walking home on Ball Dirt Road and she got to a place where there was dogs and the dogs had attacked her, and now she's fighting for her life in the hospital," said Shenna Green, the victim's sister. "They had to take both of her arms off. Um they, she was about dead when they found her. She done bled out. She died three times so far and they're gonna take your leg off. They took her colon out but she's still undergoing surgery right now, but she's still fighting for her life."

The local sheriff's office said animal control has taken possession of the dogs.

An investigation is currently underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinadog attacku.s. & worldamputee
DOG ATTACK
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
St. Charles woman sues after attacked by neighbors' dogs
Home security camera captures Terre Haute police officer kicking dog
Pet poodle killed by neighbor's dog on Far South Side
TOP STORIES
Trucker kills boss, wounds coworker in Burr Ridge shooting: police
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
IL reports 1,114 new COVID cases, 18 deaths
Oak Lawn home invaders pretending to sell candy caught on camera
Driver surrenders after man run over by car doing donuts: police
Free gas locations in Chicago, Cook County Thurs.; officials push back
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
Show More
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Funeral held for Chicago broadcasting legend Pervis Spann
1 seriously hurt in Westmont fire
Alleged China plane crash video released; 1 'black box' found
Chicago Weather: Showers with thunder Thursday afternoon
More TOP STORIES News